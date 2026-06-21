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ennui_mcgee's avatar
ennui_mcgee
6h

He dresses like you, steals your family's recipes and says they're his, mispronounces your words and says they're his language. It's like if he could skin you and wear your face as a mask he would because he doesn't know who he is.

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Sandra Lee's avatar
Sandra Lee
6h

Bravo Caitlin!!! You stated the obvious with style. Thank you.

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