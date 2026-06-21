Reading by Tim Foley:

Some guy broke into my house and set up residence in the study room. He says his great-grandparents used to live in this house and now he won’t leave.

My family and I tried to kick him out but he got very violent. He brings in his friends and they help beat us up if we ever try to make him leave.

They keep saying I hate the guy because of his religion. I don’t even care about his religion, I just don’t like sharing my house with some random outsider who broke in here out of nowhere and took my stuff.

“The poor guy just wants one room to call his own,” his friends say in his defense. “You and your family have all the surrounding rooms in the house, and yet you have a problem with the guy having sovereignty over ONE room? That’s kind of bigoted and evil.”

He keeps throwing stuff at me and my family if we get too close to his door, saying we make him feel afraid. His friends say it’s understandable because his room is surrounded by enemies who hate him just for existing, but we don’t hate him for existing, we hate him because he forcibly inserted himself into our home and keeps throwing stuff at us.

And what’s weird is whenever I explain my situation to normal people they completely understand where I’m coming from and agree the guy is being a dick, but if I talk to the police or the local paper they always side with the guy. Almost everyone in town hates this guy now because of how he’s been acting, but everyone in power does everything they can to protect him. It’s like there’s a total disconnect between the authorities and the will of the public on this particular issue.

It’s having a nastier and nastier effect on the community at large all across town. The police have been showing up to arrest anyone who says they think the guy’s being an asshole. The paper keeps printing these obnoxious lies telling everyone that me and my family are the real criminals and the guy is actually sweet and awesome. It’s really unfair.

Things have been so tense and hostile ever since this guy showed up. I honestly think it would be better if he’d never moved in here at all, but whenever I say that his friends try to get me in trouble and claim I want to exterminate the guy.

It’s a real mess, man.

That guy sucks.

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