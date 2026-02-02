Reading by Caitlin Johnstone:

Smoke and sky spiders fill the air

as missiles smash into Gaza

and powerful men drive needles

into the flesh of young girls.

Turns out Chomsky partied with Epstein,

so now I have to take up vaping

and go fill a shoebox with polaroid photos

of dead birds in car parks.

I’ll pretend I’m doing it ironically

so no one mocks my prayer cards

for a dying world.

Sometimes the Buddha looks like the Buddha.

Sometimes he looks like bleached coral reefs,

or rapefinger plutocrats with pointy teeth.

Sometimes he looks like a woman in her early fifties

sobbing snot-nosed and red-faced

at the cruelty of it all

in pajama bottoms

and a Pink Floyd t-shirt.

The war drums are getting louder,

and the bank boys are getting horny again,

and the flesh of the innocent is so soft

and so easy to digest,

and the darkness hides so much,

and the light makes so little difference.

But we shine it anyway.

We shine it anyway.

