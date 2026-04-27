Podcast: This War Is Going To Starve People
Caitlin and Tim discuss the global consequences the US-Israeli war on Iran is set to have on the weakest members of the poorest countries, the latest Trump assassination attempt, BBC headline shenanigans, and more.
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Updatin’ prices, we keep improvin’
Creative lingo for pernicious greed
Deep in boardrooms the Ollies are groovin’
Demons of insatiable need.
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Everything’s about a deal
But in balance, it’s somebody’s bleed
Kitchen issues comin’ real
Souls and bodies needin’ to feed.
Talk HOPE please? Could this be a reset of the common people - who see what is coming and return to family farms? The Elite might be afraid of our ingenuity, for we are resilient as humans, and creative. Can we encourage people to be self-reliant? How do we exit the cities? We never belonged in cities, moving paper from one desk to another.