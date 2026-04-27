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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12h

Updatin’ prices, we keep improvin’

Creative lingo for pernicious greed

Deep in boardrooms the Ollies are groovin’

Demons of insatiable need.

*

Everything’s about a deal

But in balance, it’s somebody’s bleed

Kitchen issues comin’ real

Souls and bodies needin’ to feed.

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Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
11h

Talk HOPE please? Could this be a reset of the common people - who see what is coming and return to family farms? The Elite might be afraid of our ingenuity, for we are resilient as humans, and creative. Can we encourage people to be self-reliant? How do we exit the cities? We never belonged in cities, moving paper from one desk to another.

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