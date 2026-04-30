Podcast: Gaza, Cuba, Global Sumud Flotilla, And More

Caitlin and Tim discuss the Israeli abduction of Global Sumud Flotilla activists hundreds of miles away from their territorial waters, US war plans for Cuba, Israel’s ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza, the billionaire propagandist who owns Politico, motherhood, misogyny, and more.

As usual, please leave us your questions, comments and feedback so we can respond to them in the next podcast.

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