Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter
JOHNSTONE Podcast
New Podcast: AI, Weaponized Robots, And The Ethics Of Porn
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New Podcast: AI, Weaponized Robots, And The Ethics Of Porn

Caitlin Johnstone's avatar
Caitlin Johnstone
May 15, 2026

Our best one yet! We discuss AI, Israel’s threat to sue the New York Times, militarized robots, and the ethics of watching porn. Please send us your questions, comments and feedback so we can respond to them in our next podcast.

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