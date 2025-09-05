Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurent A. Lambert's avatar
Laurent A. Lambert
3h

Opposing a genocide requires no justification. And for the evidence and background, everyone, know that the first major genocide scholar who publicly recognized in mid-October 2023 it as such was Raz Segal, an Israeli Jewish scholar who directly understood in Hebrew the genocidal references of Netanyahu (“Sons of Amalek”, “sons of Darkness”, etc.) and of Gallant (“human animals”, inter alia). Segal even sacrificed a great job opportunity in the US for the sake of preventing this genocidal process. In the UN, Craig Mokhiber rapidly mentioned the risk of genocide in October, too, and left his position there to be able to speak out about it without all the red tape of his organization.

Not long after, major Israeli scholars like Omer Bartov and Amos Goldberg as well as Aryeh Neier, Lee Mordechaï and Daniel Blatman, became very vocal and explicit about the unfolding genocide in Gaza. There is thus nothing antisemitic about calling out this genocide committed by SOME Jews. Certainly not all of them.

Now, dozens of specialized organizations have documented and denounced the Israeli State’s genocide in Gaza. Lately, it was by the International Association of Genocide Scholars. The most respected academic institution specialized in the study and analysis of genocides worldwide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laith 🔻🇵🇸's avatar
Laith 🔻🇵🇸
2hEdited

We reached the point of writing this after 23 months of a live genocide for one reason:

because the perpetrators are Jews.

If it were any other group, ethnicity, or religion, no one would ever think of justifying genocide. Is it surreal? The most surreal part is that people try to correct me by saying “Zionists” instead… what a fucked-up world. If you are one of them, challenge your wrong perspective or fuck off

This racist, supremacist narrative about the Jews since World War II must be destroyed. It was all designed so that Jews in Israel could do whatever they wanted in the world, especially Palestine. And they managed to — Israel was seen as the “only democracy in the Middle East” just 23 months ago. Even with 80 years of atrocities against my people

This must end once and for all.

No one is “chosen”! Anyone who uses this term should be jailed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture