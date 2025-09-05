Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Opposing an ongoing genocide requires no explanation or justification.

You don’t have to justify why you care about stopping an ongoing genocide.

You don’t have to reassure anyone that your opposition to the ongoing genocide isn’t driven by hatred of Jews.

You don’t have to defend your prioritizing stopping an active genocide above all other issues.

You don’t have to explain why you’re paying more attention to this genocide than the other bad things that are happening in the world.

You don’t have to explain why a group of people shouldn’t be genocided just because some of them did a violent thing.

You don’t have to address all the arguments about why this time genocide is fine that are being made by the people who are committing the genocide.

You don’t have to take seriously those who deny the conclusions of all major human rights institutions and the overwhelming majority of genocide scholars who say that this is a genocide.

This isn’t something you ever need to be in a defensive posture about. This is the easiest, most straightforward moral issue of the 21st century. If you oppose this genocide, you are right, and anyone who disagrees with you is wrong. It really is that simple.

If someone tries to put you on the back foot about your passion regarding the Gaza holocaust, it is entirely legitimate to say “Opposing an active genocide requires no justification,” or “I refuse to defend my opposition to an ongoing live-streamed holocaust that’s backed by my own government.”

They’re the ones who are wrong. Make THEM defend their position. Put THEM on the back foot. Interrogate THEIR agendas. Cast suspicion on THEIR motives. Call THEM crazy and evil. Accuse THEM of racism and religious bigotry. Shout THEM down. Shut THEM up. They’re the ones doing something freakish and nefarious, not you.

The only reason anyone is expected to defend their opposition to the Gaza holocaust is because our own western governments support said holocaust. If this was being perpetrated by a government like Russia, China or Iran, the default expectation would be that we would oppose it, and anyone supporting it would be aggressively interrogated. It’s only because of blind, bootlicking subservience to our ruling power structure that our compatriots look at us askance when we say Israel is committing genocide with the support of its western allies.

Make no mistake about where the moral authority stands here. This isn’t something we need to be on the defense about. It’s something we need to be on the attack about.

They’re the ones who have no moral, factual or logical standing. They’re the ones who have to lie all the time to justify their position. Put them against the ropes and keep them there.

Take not one step backward.



