Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7hEdited

1. "This genocide is one nonstop insult to our intelligence."

None of this matters, as long as Israel has power. This is why Zionists can say stupid things, such as 86% of genocide scholars are antisemites and Hamas to boot, and the facts don't matter, as long as Israel can have you canceled.

It's like trying to reason with a playground bully. The bully doesn't care about our cleverness, our word games, our cute memes, our tightly reasoned arguments and close readings of texts, unmoved by facts, logic, evidence or morality, as long as they have force on their side, as long as the bully can smash your face in whenever he feels like it.

2. "When you see the way pro-genocide Jews attack vocally anti-genocide Jews, you understand why there aren’t more vocally anti-genocide Jews. This isn’t to excuse anyone from their moral obligation to oppose an active genocide, only to point out one of the control mechanisms."

I suspect that there are a lot of Jews who privately have misgivings about Israel's genocide, but feel that they have to support Israel because ethnic solidarity, and besides, as Jews, they will be tarred with Israel's crimes regardless, so ethnic solidarity is their sole defense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
7h

IF you look through my eyes you see: babies without limbs. Kids without limbs. Children burning and starving. Where is the empathy you BRUTAL State of Israel?

Mass murderers should not be allowed to live.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture