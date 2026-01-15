Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antonio Brownlowe's avatar
Antonio Brownlowe
3h

Anyone that cheers for regime change in IRAN and not for Regime change in Israel is not a true leftist or Liberal and don't know world US, or IRANs history except through the Lens of America warmongering western Colonial Imperialist and their supporters, followers and haters of Shiites and Islam

Reply
Share
5 replies
Alistair P-M's avatar
Alistair P-M
2h

The vague justification of 'women's rights in Iran' has been used the same way 'Maduro is an illegitimate president' was in Venezuela: it gets brought up as an emotional bludgeon to derail any discussion, but it will be forgotten the moment the imperialists get what they want

Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture