Oh For The Day When The Bombs Stop Falling
Oh for the day when the bombs stop falling.
When the humans stop biting and stabbing each other and spraying everything with blood and oil.
When the men remove their iron breastplates and stand tender and vulnerable in their original beauty.
When the women retrieve their tongues from the lead-lined jars in the basement and sing feral and free beneath the streetlights.
When we release the eels and arrows from our bellies and stop bracing for the impact of the fists of our fathers.
When we vomit out the nattering humonculi in our skulls and live in our natural serenity.
When we stop taking orders from the bank boys and money men and join hands with the cousins they trained us to snarl at.
When we turn the gunships into gardens and make the robots work for us.
When we come together as native terrestrials against the freaks with mechanical minds.
That will be the beginning. That will be our birth day. That will be the dawn of a wild and wonderful adventure.
Good morning.
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More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable. Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.
Find out what they’re doing here:
https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org
The least we can do is donate to help them:
Support the Hind Rajab Foundation
https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg
أحسنت النشر والقول – سلام غزة و القدس عليكم - العزة والنصر حليف محورالمقاومة وحلفاءها والذلة والعار لمحور الشر وجماعة أبستين (امريكا و بريطانيا وفرنسا وتركيا وقطر والامارات و دول الناتو والنازية الجديدة والماسونية والصهيونية و أسرائيل) وحلفاءه