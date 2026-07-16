Reading by Tim Foley:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oh for the day when the bombs stop falling.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the humans stop biting and stabbing each other and spraying everything with blood and oil.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the men remove their iron breastplates and stand tender and vulnerable in their original beauty.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the women retrieve their tongues from the lead-lined jars in the basement and sing feral and free beneath the streetlights.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When we release the eels and arrows from our bellies and stop bracing for the impact of the fists of our fathers.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When we vomit out the nattering humonculi in our skulls and live in our natural serenity.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When we stop taking orders from the bank boys and money men and join hands with the cousins they trained us to snarl at.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When we turn the gunships into gardens and make the robots work for us.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When we come together as native terrestrials against the freaks with mechanical minds.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That will be the beginning. That will be our birth day. That will be the dawn of a wild and wonderful adventure.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Good morning.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published _______________

The best way to make sure you see everything I publish is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Feature image via Adobe Stock.