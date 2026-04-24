Caitlin and Tim discuss Christian Zionism, Israel, authentic spirituality, and Jesus statues.
Options to support our work: https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/about
Oh Christian Zionists
Apr 24, 2026
Caitlin and Tim discuss Christian Zionism, Israel, authentic spirituality, and Jesus statues.
JOHNSTONE Podcast
A podcast with Caitlin Johnstone and Tim Foley. Everything published on here will always remain free to listen to.A podcast with Caitlin Johnstone and Tim Foley. Everything published on here will always remain free to listen to.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode