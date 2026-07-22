Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Jim Thomas's avatar
Jim Thomas
3h

Of course the boys and girls of the IDF don't want to fight Israel's wars because, you know, we might be hurt...or maybe even DIE. No, no, we will not do that. Instead, we insist that the Americans fight our wars and die for us. That is the essence of the character of the filthy little genocidal, terrorist, thieving, lying state of Israel. And, so far, Israel is able to get away with this scam due to the total corruption of the US (my Country) electoral/political system. The overwhelming majority of the members of our Congress are political whores who have sold out to the Israel lobby in exchange for the bribe money they receive for their loyal support of Israel. In short, all members of the US Congress are traitors to our Country and its people. Please show them the total disrespect which they so richly deserve. Oh, of course, the same is true with regard to the Blowhard in Chief, who is owned by the Israel lobby and also subject to blackmail with the Epstein files which he continues to refuse to release.

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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
3h

Never ceases to amaze me how Israelis keep bringing forth yet more evidence proving what total assholes they are, and that their nation state is truly what they have made of it: the asshole of the world.

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