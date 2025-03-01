I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is titled “We Are Ruled By Sociopaths Because Capitalism Elevates The Worst Among Us,” and it’s available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

In a system which elevates those who are willing to do whatever it takes to make the most money, it is only natural that we now find ourselves ruled by sociopaths. That’s why we’re seeing Pentagon contractor Elon Musk throwing his weight around in a presidential administration that he co-owns with Israeli billionaire Miriam Adelson.

Under capitalism we are ruled by the worst among us, while the living saints of our society toil without recognition in our hospitals, schools and slums. In our status quo systems there is no money in the pursuit of goodness and no goodness in the pursuit of money; it is those who pursue money above all else who wind up on top, and they have no goodness in them.

This, plainly, is unsustainable.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

INSIDE:

Tom Cotton Admits The US Doesn’t Actually Care About Spreading Democracy … 3

They’re Still Slaughtering Civilians In Gaza … 6

They Don’t Just Tell Us What To Think, They Train Us HOW To Think … 8

Fathoms … 10

How To Be Both Happy And Well-Informed … 12

Trump Goes All-In On Stealing Gaza For His Zionist Owners … 14

Only 3 Percent Of Jewish Israelis Think Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan For Gaza Is Immoral … 16

The Nonstop Military Operation Known As Israel … 18

As The Gaza Agenda Moves Forward, The Imperial Narrative Shifts With It … 21

The Tiger Show … 22

Civil Rights Are Being Destroyed Throughout The West In Service Of Israel … 24

The Plan To Ethnically Cleanse Gaza Didn’t Start With Trump … 26

It’s Gross And Cringey To Love A State Like Israel Or The USA … 28

The Gaza Ceasefire Is Being Sabotaged By Israel, By Trump, And By The Media … 30

Israel Admits It Violated The Ceasefire And Hamas Did Not … 32

Washington Drops Ukraine, Israel Backs Down On Hamas Demands … 34

The IDF Didn’t Just Target Hospitals, They Destroyed Individual Medical Machines … 36

There Is No Antisemitism Crisis In Australia. It’s A Carefully Constructed Lie. … 39

I Write About Israel All The Time Because I Have To, Not Because I Want To … 42

Anyone Who Wants The Ukraine War To Continue Is A Monster … 44

Meditations On The Notion That Obama “Never Had Any Scandals” … 46

You Don’t Actually Need To Pick A Team … 48

Israel Pushes New Atrocity Narrative Just As Ceasefire Deadline Approaches … 50

Liberals Hate Socialists Because Socialists Are The Real Thing … 52

Israel And Its Apologists Weaponize Sympathy In Order To Facilitate Genocide … 55

When There’s No Money In The Pursuit Of The Good And No Goodness In The Pursuit Of Money … 58

The Empire At Its Most Honest … 60

They’re Fetishizing The Bibas Kids’ Red Hair To Sell Genocide To White Westerners … 62

All These Israeli Agendas Were Planned Long In Advance … 64

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

__________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2