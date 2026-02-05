The new issue of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. As with all my work, everything contained in this magazine is free to reuse, reproduce or republish in any way.

There are, broadly speaking, two different types of people who are calling attention to the Epstein files right now: (A) those who hope the revelations lead to high-level prosecutions and major institutional changes in the US government, and (B) those who know this will never happen but hope the revelations will help radicalize people toward truly revolutionary politics.

Those in category (A) believe the system is broken and needs to be fixed. Those in category (B) understand that the system is working exactly as intended and needs to be destroyed.

Those in category (A) believe there’s a possibility that they’ll see high-level prosecutions and major institutional changes in the US government because they think the abuses associated with Jeffrey Epstein are aberrations which conflict with the values and principles their country stands for. Those in category (B) understand that Epstein and his ilk are the natural products of the abusive capitalist dystopia under which they live, and are in this sense as American as apple pie.

Those in category (A) think the system can save them from future Jeffrey Epsteins. Those in category (B) understand that the system was explicitly designed to give rise to Jeffrey Epsteins.

In category (A) you’ll find mainstream Democrats and Republicans, which include “progressives” and right wing “populists” who don’t view themselves as mainstream. In category (B) you’ll find those with actual revolutionary politics who seek to dismantle capitalism and the US empire.

The more clear it becomes that we are ruled by psychopaths, the more people will hopefully begin to migrate from category (A) to category (B).

CONTENTS:

The US Empire Needs Men Like Trump … 3

American Conservatives Are Disgusting Frauds … 5

The Real Tyrannical Regime, And Other Notes … 6

These Abuses Will Continue Until People Force Them To Stop … 8

You Can’t Cheer For Regime Change In Iran Without Also Cheering For The US Empire … 9

The Imperial Crosshairs Move To Cuba, And Other Notes … 10

The Imperial Murder Machine Is In A State Of Hyperactivity … 12

We’re Always Told That Everyone In The Empire-Targeted Nation Hates Their Government, And Other Notes … 13

You Know They’re Lying About Iran … 15

Everyone Wants Peace Until They Get Hit With The War Propaganda … 16

On “Leftists” And “Anarchists” Who Cheer For Regime Change In Iran … 17

Encouraging News: Lindsey Graham Looks HEARTBROKEN About Iran … 18

The War On Free Speech In Australia Is Getting Cartoonishly Absurd … 19

Regime Change The US Empire … 20

Zionist Billionaires Openly Acknowledge Manipulating The US Government … 21

In This Dystopia You Can’t Vote Against Wars But You Can Gamble On When They’ll Start … 23

Everyone Hates Israel Now Because Our Own Institutions Made It Personal … 24

Australia’s Frightening New “Hate Speech” Laws Are Clearly Aimed At Pro-Palestine Groups … 25

Oppose Israel’s Abuses While You Still Can … 27

They’re Trying To Sneak Israel’s President Into Australia Without Anti-Genocide Protests, And Other Notes … 28

The Magic System Of Zionism … 30

Australia’s Lack Of Speech Protections Means We Should Be MORE Hostile To Speech Regulation … 32

No Healthy Person Wants To Rule The World Or Become A Billionaire … 34

The Lies Get So Tedious … 35

The Justifications For War With Iran Keep Changing … 36

Only Idiots Believe The War Propaganda About Iran … 38

The US Is Pushing So Many Regime Change Agendas It’s Hard To Keep Up … 40

“Why Don’t You Criticize Iran??” … 42

Our Rulers Are Psychopaths And They’re Making Everything Awful … 44

Dissecting The Belief That The US Should Forcibly Remove Tyrannical Governments … 45

Shine … 47

The Western Press Are Trying To Spin Epstein As A RUSSIAN Agent … 48

Meditations On A Delivery Robot Steering To Avoid A Homeless Man On The Sidewalk … 50

Please Understand That Nothing Will Be Done About The Epstein Files … 51

