It’s not just that they stole Venezuela’s president in order to steal its oil, it’s that they’re working to steal the whole damn country. To steal its sovereignty. Its right to conduct its own affairs on its own terms as an independent nation.

Dopey right wingers who learned the phrase “Monroe Doctrine” like ten seconds ago have been mindlessly parroting those words all day to defend Trump’s Venezuela assault, and what’s grating about it is they actually think they’re talking about a real thing.

They’re like, “No no it was totally legit, see there’s this thing called the Monroe Doctrine which says we get to control everything that happens in the western hemisphere and treat half the planet like it’s our own personal property.”

Really the Monroe Doctrine was just racist US imperialists telling racist European imperialists 200 years ago that the everyone and everything in Latin America belongs to Washington. They were saying “See these brown people over here? These are our brown people. They belong to us. You’re welcome to use and exploit the brown people in Asia and Africa all you want, but these brown people are ours. Only we get to use them.”

The briefest moment of critical thought would immediately tell anyone that the Monroe Doctrine has always been made-up nonsense, but these bleating human livestock can’t even be bothered with that. They’re just yelling “Monroe Doctrine! Monroe Doctrine!” like a bunch of trained parrots without the slightest thought as to what it is they’re actually saying.

It’s exactly the same as me writing on a piece of paper “Everyone on my street has to do what I say; I control everyone and everything on this street and I get to decide what happens in all these houses and who lives where,” and then calling it The Johnstone Doctrine and treating it like it’s a valid legal document.

It’s just some bullshit made up by dead assholes two centuries ago. The fact that they called it a “doctrine” doesn’t make it any more legitimate than if some schmuck wrote it on Twitter today and called it The Monroe Tweet, or said it on TikTok and called it The Monroe TikTok Video. Nothing about it constitutes a valid argument for why it’s fine to invade a sovereign nation and kidnap its leader to steal the country’s oil. It’s the same as just saying “Yeah we stole Venezuela because we wanted to.”

Pathetic NPCs. Unthinking empire automatons. It’s so gross when someone opens their mouth to speak and nothing comes out but bullshit they were trained to say by the most powerful people in the world.

CONTENTS:

They Kidnapped Maduro Because The World Is Ruled By Unaccountable Tyrants … 3

The Blue Whales Have Stopped Singing … 5

How To Heal When The World Is On Fire … 6

New York Times Wants The US Military Built Up For War With China … 8

Trump’s Henchmen Keep Calling Their War Slut President A Peacemaker … 10

The Empire Is Scrambling To Fully Dominate Latin America, And Other Notes … 11

Israel Apologists Hasten To Use Bondi Shooting To Attack Anti-Genocide Activists … 13

Australians Being Massacred Shouldn’t Bother Us More Than Palestinians Being Massacred … 16

Israel Propagandists Are Uniformly Spouting The Exact Same Line About The Bondi Shooting … 19

Trump Moves Closer To War With Venezuela, And Other Notes … 22

The Australian Israel Lobby Is Flat-Out Saying They Want A Ban On Criticism Of Israel … 25

If Israel Gets To Undermine Our Rights, Then We Get To Undermine Israel … 27

If You’re Not Free To Oppose A Genocide, Your Society Is Not Free … 29

Netanyahu Is Visiting Trump For The FIFTH Time This Year, And Other Notes … 30

They Feign Concern About Pro-Palestine Chants In Order To Shut Down Pro-Palestine Protests … 33

The Israeli Government Put My Name At The Top Of An ‘Antisemite’ List … 35

New Year’s Resolutions 2026 … 38

Israel Bans Aid Groups For The Same Reason It Bans Journalists, And Other Notes … 39

Israel And Its Supporters Deliberately Foment Hate And Division In Our Society … 41

