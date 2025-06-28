Caitlin’s Newsletter

Chang Chokaski
7h

I think it's about time a good (logical, moral, and valid) case can be made for the non-existence of Israel, Zionism, supporters of Israel, and supporters of Genocide.

IMHO, the atrocities of the Zionists (and their supporters) is MUCH WORSE than everything I know from history about the Nazi Regime.

The only question that remains (in my mind) is -> WHO (what country, entities, organizations, coalitions, etc.) will be able to take up this task (of ridding the world of these Zionists that have been spat up from HELL) successfully? (Rehabilitation is preferred, but I wonder if many of these people and their Western-backers are too far gone for that to work).

Stephen Walker
6h

This Ha’aretz article is a watershed moment. At least it should be. Testimony of genocide by the people committing genocide. What more evidence does the world need? We have the videos of the killings. Now we have the confessions of the killers. Any country that fails to take concrete action against the countries committing genocide—US/UK/Germany/Israel—is by default a criminal state.

