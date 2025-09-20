Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MM's avatar
MM
8mEdited

See also: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman!"

---

The other day, I wrote that all Republicans lie, cheat, and steal.

But an even better, more concise way to understand what drives Republicans today, (and MAGA in particular) comes from journalist Adam Serwer:

"The cruelty is the point"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James S. Wilkerson's avatar
James S. Wilkerson
13m

“The [Prime Minister] doth protest too much”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture