One of the weirdest things happening right now is how Israel’s prime minister keeps going out of his way to make public statements saying that Israel was definitely not behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a two-minute video uploaded onto his Twitter account on Wednesday, Netanyahu complained that “Somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder,” saying the allegation “is insane, it is false, it is outrageous,” and that “Charlie loved Israel.”

A few days earlier, Netanyahu appeared on the highly sympathetic Newsmax to spend another couple of minutes ranting about how “insane”, “stupid” and “ridiculous” it is to claim that Israel was behind Kirk’s death, saying he “can’t believe that people are saying that.”

This is like repeatedly going out in public to yell “I did not have a sex dream about my cousin!” so that nobody thinks you had a sex dream about your cousin. People are going to walk away with the strong impression that you probably had a sex dream about your cousin.

At this time I have no position on the emerging theories that Israel was involved in the assassination, but damn dude. Really not quelling the suspicion there.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is claiming that the Gaza flotilla bringing aid to starving civilians is actually Hamas.

“The so-called ‘Flotilla to Gaza’ is openly backed by jihadi Hamas,” the ministry said in a statement, claiming that “This is a jihadist initiative serving the terror group’s agenda.”

If you’ve been following the Gaza holocaust for a while you start getting real nervous whenever Israel begins saying a new group of civilians are Hamas.

Trump has announced plans to designate Antifa a terrorist organization, which liberals have hastened to point out is a legal absurdity since Antifa is not an actual entity in any meaningful way and has no leadership or organizational structure. But the fact that they’re pushing to apply the “terrorist” label to something so vague and amorphous actually makes this more concerning in some ways, since the shapelessness of the claim will make it easier to slap that label on anyone they’ve got a mind to.

The Trump administration is also reportedly planning to include transgender suspects in the FBI’s newly created domestic threat category of “nihilistic violent extremists” as the American right’s anti-trans feeding frenzy hits fever pitch.

One of the fastest ways to lose my interest and respect is to play along with the anti-trans bullshit, because you’re telling me you’re just another dopey herd-minded NPC thinking whatever thoughts your rulers want you to think.

It’s the most obvious thing in the world that the trans community has been deliberately demonized by the ruling class to keep half the population angry at a convenient target instead of at the people with real power. All the Trumpian pundits and politicians, oligarchs and empire managers have been feeding into this frenzied hate campaign against a marginalized population to keep the populists barking and snarling at ordinary members of the public so the energy of their discontent doesn’t start drifting in revolutionary directions.

They’ve been completely transparent about this. Couldn’t have made it clearer. And people have been clapping along with it like a bunch of drooling toddlers watching a puppet show. It’s pathetic.

Leave trans people alone. Let them be. They are not a threat to you. They’ve got it rough enough as it is. Your rulers want you punching laterally so you don’t start punching up.

Since I began criticizing the Trump administration’s aggressive assaults on free speech in the wake of the Charlie Kirk killing I’ve had American rightists falling all over themselves in my social media notifications trying to justify government censorship. Yesterday I had multiple Trump supporters try to tell me that it should be illegal to lie, and that anyone who tells lies should be stopped from lying by the government. One of them told me he’s an anarchist.

Some of them argue, “Democrats censored us, so we get to censor the Democrats! Turn about is fair play!”

That only sounds like a cool argument if you believe the two-party puppet show is real. In reality you’re both lining up to give more and more of your power to the empire which remains in power regardless of who won the last election. They surrender some, you surrender some more, repeat.

Obviously American liberals should have known they were opening themselves up to return fire with their support for censorship when they were in power. Obviously they should not have done that, and people like me told them this the entire time. That doesn’t change the fact that you’re handing the nonpartisan oppression machine more power that you will never get back every time you throw your support behind retaliatory acts of speech suppression.

You think you’re hurting the libs, but you’re just hurting yourself. You’re just making your society more tyrannical and dystopian in ways that will inevitably affect you. You’re clapping along with the two-handed puppet show while your real oppressor picks your pockets.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex is reportedly planning a presidential run, which anyone could see coming from miles away.

Everything about this person is a lab-grown synthetic product designed to rocket to the top of the Beltway swamp as quickly as possible. Every single step of her career has been carefully choreographed. Every statement. Every photo op. All so she can drone bomb middle eastern civilians from the Oval Office.

