Ron Stockton
2h

I have been writing my MP here in Canada. I’ve sent her stories I’ve seen on substack, annd pictures, and I’ve begged her to have her government put a stop to Canada’s complicity. She’s a new MP, elected in 2024, a member of the governing Liberal Party. A young mother, teaches primary school children, active in helping those in need in her rural community. I get no reply.

3 replies
Vanessa
1h

I remember from the early weeks of the genocide, watching a video of a man holding the body of a decapitated baby. I’m wasn’t even sure what I was seeing at first. The shock coursed through my body like lightning. Then, only a few months later, the somehow more graphic image of a man’s entire body crushed by an IOF bulldozer. Of course, the horrors beyond comprehension continue and now feature babies and children slowly starving to death. I do not know how we are supposed to exist alongside people who not only excuse these atrocities, but cheer them on. I pray there will be a reckoning, but I’m not holding my breath.

29 more comments...

