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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2hEdited

The Iranians strike me as some damn brilliant folks.

Meanwhile the US chokes on its Hubris and the cowardice of its careerists who can't say "no" to war and its profits.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Exactly. No matter how the spin meisters present it, Iran isn't screwing us over the way the USA and its western allies are.

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