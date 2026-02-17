Caitlin’s Newsletter

Notice that Lindsay has no compunctions about sending those sweet young men to their doom. The warmongers never give a shit about the carnage; sociopaths take it in stride..

I gagged when I read this celebration of a genocidal monster: The man who settled and built the nation of my birth arrived on our shores carrying the memories and the traditions and the Christian faith of their ancestors as a sacred inheritance, an unbreakable link between the old world and the new."

Columbus did not settle the New World as the ignorant call it but he destroyed the people who shared "everything" with him it and built nothing but a tradition of genocide.

Here is Las Casas, a contemporary priest who was the chronicler of the Columbus genocide and the first to turn against Western colonialism and defend the natives: hw nor only names the genocide but identifies the cause:

"The reason the Christians have murdered on such a vast scale and killed anyone and everyone in their way is purely and simply greed.

Island of Hispaniola once so populous (having a population that I estimated to be more than three million), has now a population of barely two hundred persons."

And, he gives a graphic description of the utter evil of the Europeans in search of gold.....

"Bartolomé de las Casas, A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies, 1540/42

And the Christians, with their horses and swords and pikes began to carry out massacres and strange cruelties against them. They…spared neither the children nor the aged nor pregnant women nor women in childbed, not only stabbing them and dismembering them but cutting them to pieces as if dealing with sheep in the slaughter house. They laid bets as to who, with one stroke of the sword, could split a man in two or could cut off his head or spill out his entrails with a single stroke of the pike. They took infants from their mothers’ breasts, snatching them by the legs and pitching them headfirst against the crags or snatched them by the arms and threw them into the rivers, roaring with laughter and saying as the babies fell into the water, “Boil there, you offspring of the devil!”…They made some low wide gallows on which the hanged victim’s feet almost touched the ground, stringing up their victims in lots of thirteen, in memory of Our Redeemer and His twelve Apostles, then set burning wood at their feet and thus burned them alive. …With still others, …they cut off their hands and hung them round the victim’s neck …"

Las Casas

This describes the "traditions" Rubio wants us to renew and restore.

