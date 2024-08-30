I’m auctioning off some paintings which have featured on the cover of JOHNSTONE magazine in recent months. I’ve also set up some prints of these paintings to order on Redbubble if anyone’s interested.
Here are the ones that are up for grabs right now:
“I’m Speaking”
Click here to bid on “I’m Speaking”.
The Nightmare In Gaza Continues
Click here to bid on The Nightmare In Gaza Continues.
This Is What Our Ruling Class Has Decided Will Be Normal
Click here to bid on This Is What Our Ruling Class Has Decided Will Be Normal.
(Redbubble refused to let me create a print of this one, sorry.)
The Emperor Has No Brain
Click here to bid on The Emperor Has No Brain.
Count Smirkula
Click here to bid on Count Smirkula.
_________________
Gdamn, you've captured that smirk perfectly, it's so freaking irritating.
I'm partial to ordering "I'm speaking" and "count smirkula" purely to throw things at and destroy I hope that's considered proper use of your art 🌚