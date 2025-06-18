Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony's avatar
Tony
6h

He is so desperate for the rapture to happen. What a deranged Christian evangelist this fool is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
6h

Sicko Zionist zealot Mike Huckabee advises Trump to do the Truman two-step.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture