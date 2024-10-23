Listen to a reading by Tim Foley:

CNN says an IDF soldier has suffered trauma

because he had to run over too many Palestinians

with his D9 armored bulldozer.

Says he can’t eat meat anymore

because he had to drive over so much human meat

(he actually called it “meat”)

and it reminds him of all the blood and guts

and bones and tissue that would come squirting out

when he ran over them.

Poor IDF soldier,

can’t even enjoy a Big Mac anymore,

can’t even bite into a big juicy McGenocide burger,

can’t even masticate a mouthful of gore

without being haunted by visions

of human torsos and skulls spurting guts and brains

as he plowed over them “dead and alive”

in the killing fields of Gaza.

Can’t even enjoy his Children McNuggets

without remembering all the kids he killed,

all the tiny bodies,

shredded bodies,

bulldozed bodies,

body parts packed into the treads of the bulldozer,

getting caught in the works,

having to pull them out by hand because by golly

we need to use it some more tomorrow.

And the CNN man says

So sad! So sad!

A man’s got to have his meat.

Got to bite into it,

feel it dribbling down his chin,

hear it screaming and begging for help,

hear it crying out for its mother one last time

and then nothing but snapping and crunching

and chewing and swallowing

and washing it down with hard liquor

to kill off the feelings in his chest,

the feelings that won’t ever go away,

that pound like mortar fire when he awakens from red dreams

about screaming and spurting and crunching and popping,

and remembers that he used to be an innocent young child

like the tiny red ghosts who haunt his nights.

And we live the McGenocide too, don’t we?

We live it right alongside him here in this crazy country

where we laugh and joke and eat buckets of meat slop

while our government turns humans into bulldozer mince in Gaza.

Grinning Black Hole Sun grins with meat dribbling down our chins

while the sky turns red and the birds turn into Reaper drones,

giggling at our podcasts and getting mad at the Uber Eats driver

for being five minutes late with our next plate full of carnage.

And we have the nightmares too, don’t we?

Waking trembling with terror at what we’ve allowed,

what we’ve helped make possible,

what we tacitly consent to while we distract ourselves

with smartphones and streaming services and porn and gossip

and the ridiculous fake election for America’s next fake president

and plate after plate of bleeding red meat.

Our teeth grow sharper and our hearts grow harder,

and the smoke stacks fill the air with a horrifying stench.

In this genocide town,

this ghost town,

this meat town,

it’s essential to learn how to drown out the feelings

and bark and bray at the blood red moon until dawn

because it beats the hell out of sleeping

and dreaming

and remembering,

remembering what we have done,

and where we are going,

and what we have become,

and what we are still becoming.

