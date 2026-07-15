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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4h

Of course. Since Trump has shown that he can be relied upon to keep the wars and empire going, liberals and democrats are free to do what they love to do and what they do best - performative and entirely symbolic fake resistance.

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
4h

In many ways the Dems. are worse than the Repubs. People expect things from the Dems. (heaven knows why).

A pox on both.

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