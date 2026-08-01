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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

They're also trying to make AI relevant in any way they can to justify all that money, fuel and water they're pumping into it.

Staying human is so preferable for so many reasons.

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Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
7h

The oligarchs know that they can only continue to control the population if their dystopian technology reduces our humanity and turns our brains into AI slop. And they also know that they are running out of time. Cognitive warfare of course targets children and adolescents most aggressively.

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