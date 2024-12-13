Listen to a reading by Tim Foley:

In the suburbs they live with animals in their homes

who they treat like people and love like children

while ignoring real children in Gaza.

They’ll take a baby dog away from its mother

and hack its ancient canine conditioning

to mistake a western nuclear family for its wolf pack

in order to fill the void in their hearts

which yearns for unconditional love,

all while hoarding their own love

so far deep in their chest caves

that they cannot feel anything for a Palestinian burn victim

in a bombed-out hospital

who is screaming because there’s no painkiller.

We have so far isolated ourselves from nature

that we need to fill our homes with potted plants

and docile, domesticated animals

just to feel whole.

We drink our wine and chuckle at memes

and talk to our dogs like we talk to babies

while the world turns to fire

and feral dogs feast on corpses in Gaza.

These last 14 months have shattered me.

Shattered me beyond the power of recollection.

But sometimes it’s good to be shattered.

Sometimes it’s good to be dashed to the floor

and cracked wide open

so that life can get a word in.

Sometimes the heart must be broken

to smash through the calluses and cataracts

which accumulate on its surface

and return us to our original tenderness.

This world will break your heart

and then pour plant medicine into the cracks.

It will show you a dead Palestinian child,

and then show you a white kite in the sky.

It will drop you to your knees screaming in anguish,

cursing a God you don’t even believe in,

bawling your eyes out,

only to open them and stare in wonder

at a dandelion growing through the cracks in the concrete.

It will annihilate everything you believed about humanity

in a blazing holocaust,

and then leave you blinking and bewildered

in a mysterious universe of unfathomable beauty,

the rusted chains of preconception

incinerated from your eyes.

Again and again and again

we are shattered to dust and scattered to the wind

by the cruelty of this world,

slowly learning that,

if we can fully surrender to the shattering,

it will return us to that primordial clarity

we abandoned long ago

when we set out to create this mess

in the first place.

Let yourself be shattered

by heartbreak, by loss, and by Gaza.

Let your whole universe

be reduced to ashes.

Let it all die away,

and then stand up,

and rejoin the fight,

eyes no longer clouded

by anything that could be destroyed

by truth.

_______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Featured image via Hibr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)