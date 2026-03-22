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Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
5h

How dare those Iranians hit back in a war started by Israel and the U.S.?

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Geoffrey Maddocks's avatar
Geoffrey Maddocks
5h

"The weaponisation of antisemitism is making Jews less safe"

"Revulsion at Israel’s actions in Gaza is driving a global rise in antisemitism, while efforts to conflate criticism of Israel with hatred of Jews are deepening the danger."

"If I criticise Israel over genocide that does not make me antisemitic. If I criticise India that does not make me anti Hindu. If I criticise Indonesia that does not make me anti Muslim."

https://johnmenadue.com/post/2026/03/the-weaponisation-of-antisemitism-is-making-jews-less-safe/

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