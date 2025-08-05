Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that what we are seeing in Gaza is not a genocide.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe this mass atrocity is about self-defense.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that people in Gaza are not being deliberately starved by Israel.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that Israel destroyed Gaza’s entire healthcare system because there were Hamas bases in every part of that healthcare system.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that Israel is banning foreign journalists from entering Gaza because it is concerned for the journalists’ safety.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that Israel has been killing a record-shattering number of journalists in Gaza because all of those journalists were Hamas.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that Israel has been killing a shocking number of civilians in Gaza because Hamas is using civilians as human shields.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that unproven claims made by Israeli officials about what’s happening in Gaza should be considered plausible until proven false.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that this mass atrocity is about hostages, or is about Hamas, or is about October 7, or is about anything besides the long-sought agenda to remove Palestinians from a Palestinian territory.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe this is a very complicated issue.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still believe that this all started on October 7.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still frame an active genocide as a moral gray area with bad actors on both sides.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still say you don’t know enough about Gaza to have an opinion one way or the other.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still support Israel.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still support Donald Trump.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and still support the western power alliance.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and not be outraged at what you are seeing.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and not be doing everything you can to end this nightmare.

It’s not okay to be a grown adult with internet access in August 2025 and not be doing everything you can to make sure that nothing like this can ever happen again.



