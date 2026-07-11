Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Sandra Lee's avatar
Sandra Lee
2h

Thank you for the wake-up call. Gaza is the demonstration ground for surveillance and assasination drones. What goes around comes around.

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Michael Goldstein's avatar
Michael Goldstein
1h

Thanks, Caitlin. Good catch on how these are being normalized. I can't imagine The Times doing that with the more obvious and brutal manifestations of growing neofascist control in this country, but it's amazing how the surveillance, data-gathering, and censorship can be normalized or expanded under the radar.

And, of course, as you say, it's not a giant step from surveillance robots to robotic killing machines--just look at what happened with drones.

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