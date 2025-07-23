Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6h

Just want to credit the person in your image. It's my main man, Gazan photojournalist Hosny Salah, many of whose brave images I used in a music/image piece, so I'm indebted to the man. We all should be -- another brave soul telling the truth firsthand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
6hEdited

Caitlin

May I also add that the Gazans are also test subjects for New and Improved Methods of Destroying Human Life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture