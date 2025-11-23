Caitlin’s Newsletter

Chang Chokaski
3h

CJ>>"It Should Be Illegal To Use AI To Deceive People"

Caitlin, if it isn't AI technologies that are used for this, then it will be OTHER technologies (like language, propaganda, narratives, etc.) to DECEIVE people. You're blaming 'a tool' rather than the SOURCE of the problem - which is 'lack of critical thinking, media literacy, and most of all, the SYSTEM of Capitalism'.

None of the things you mention is likely to be illegal in the US (though China is ACTUALLY making REAL strides in terms of regulating AI) (Watch this video for more on that: "AI for the People? China's Strategy for Technology, Inequality, and the Global South" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfuGRO6juOY).

People have been manipulated throughout history - be it with religious narratives, or others, be it with newspapers, public speeches, radio, television, movies, the internet and social media, and more. AI is the next evolution of technologies that will be used by those in power to enact and maintain the SAME status-quo systems that have existed BEFORE AI.

If you (or anyone) REALLY wants to fix these issues you mention, then they are likely to achieve BETTER results by focusing on the root/source of the problem, which is 'the easily hackable and manipulable human mind'. There are tools to address this problem (like critical thinking, media literacy, empathy, education, socialism, and more), but how many of 'us' (ordinary people) take the initiative of 'applying these tools' to solve the problem?

Regulation will help, but it will NOT solve the problem (no matter how much I wish it to). People need to TAKE RESPONSIBILITY for their own thoughts, actions, and words. Like you wrote in your recent article, "Nobody's Coming To Humanity's Rescue; We've Got To Save Ourselves", REGULATION is not coming to save us from AI - WE have got to save OURSELVES. People need to TAKE RESPONSIBILITY to 'learn the skills' so as NOT to be taken advantage of by AI technologies (or anything else).

I don't agree with your blanket 'black-and-white' approach to making things illegal - as such technologies (like AI) will be so deeply embedded in human societies (like the internet, cell phones, etc.) and there will be SO MANY nuanced usages of such technologies, that your 'make all this AI stuff illegal' wants/emotions/frustrations deviates from practical feasibility and real-world realities.

Vin LoPresti
3h

When you've got folks offing themselves after counseling by an AI bot, you know "civilization" has hit the nadir of its capitalistic slime bath. And even the Times runs the story.

