It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the United States wages wars to promote humanitarian interests and bring freedom and democracy to oppressed populations.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe that US soldiers fight and die to protect their country and its citizens.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe US military interventionism in the middle east has anything to do with women’s rights or making life better for women.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe good things come from the US military attacking middle eastern nations and toppling their governments.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the US government tells the truth about its wars and the reasons it wages them.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the US are the Good Guys who are fighting evil Bad Guys like the heroes in a children’s cartoon show.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the US government is less murderous and tyrannical than the Iranian government.

It’s not okay for grown adults to swallow obvious atrocity propaganda about horrific actions allegedly perpetrated by a US-targeted government.

It’s not okay for grown adults to consume western news media about a war without extreme skepticism about all the information they’re being fed.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the US fights wars for self-defense.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the government that allows its own citizens to die of poverty and disease cares deeply about the plight of the Iranian people.

It’s not okay for grown adults to support this war because of some shit that was written in the Bible.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the life of an Iranian matters less than the life of an American.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe the US military is used to make the world a better place.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe this war will make Iran more free and democratic.

It’s not okay for grown adults to believe this war will benefit anyone besides Israel and western oligarchs.

