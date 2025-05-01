Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Vin LoPresti
5h

WHAT IT HORRIBLY MEANS TO STARVE TO DEATH (mostly from a Palestinian physician quoted on Al Jazeera with added [] from me)

Initially, the body relies upon glycogen [stored in liver], before turning to fats and then muscles, causing the body to shrink and the starving person to assume a gaunt, hollow-cheeked look.

The brain is deprived of the energy it requires to function, so the starving person experiences irritability, mood swings and difficulty concentrating.

Basically, the body just slows down, as it pulls energy from other organs to keep the brain and the heart going

The heart’s function will also be affected eventually, with a corresponding drop in blood pressure and pulse.

An adult heart typically weighs about 300g (11oz), but records show that it can shrink to 140g (5oz) in the later stages of starvation.

Eventually, if no infection takes hold in the body [immune system failing for lack of protein and other resources], the heart will fail [the person will die of heart failure].

As the immune system shuts down, most starving people succumb to secondary infections like gastroenteritis [as organisms from the fetid sanitation-deprived environment invade their gut].

Just typing the word “Israel” causes me to want to rinse my hands in strong bleach.

dale ruff
5h

To my eyes , the Zionist regime in Israel is committing genocide, indisputable, now with 65 days of no food allowed in and food running out. The absurd claim that they are doing this so Hamas will not cease it is beyond absurd: with 200-300 large trucks of food a day, in a month, where the hell would they "hide" it? In their partially destroyed 3 ft tunnels...and why? And with IDF tanks and snipers watching the trucks unload, they would kill any Hamas "bandits" who even popped out of their hiding places. "Those who can be persuaded to believe absurdities can be persuaded to commit atrocities."

And that is what is happening with the Israeli narrative, which no one outside Israel believes.

Starvation of a civilian population is a clear war crime and since the policy is deliberate, without doubt meets the legal standard of genocide, as the world sees clearly every day with NO FOOD and DAILY MASSACRE. Even the MSM in the West can't hide the facts, given the virtually total destruction of Gaza and the tens of thousands of women and children murdered. Even in the US, the last ally of Israel, most Democrats believe Israel is committing genocide, according to a poll, and a more recent poll show the majority of the American public now disapproves of Israel actions.

I am often accused of being a Hamas propagandist (( I think Hamas has committed war crimes so that is also absurd) and I have zero access to Hamas publications or tv (they don't have any). My total opposition to Israeli policy is based on my main sources: The Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post, an Haaretz. That is where I get my information, along with the videos of the genocide on the ground in Gaza. IN fact, the people who most have formed my opposition to Israel are Jews, Jewish voice for peace, Noam Chomsky, and Bernie Sanders. The Israeli narrative has collapsed because it is based on lies so absurd even Israelis don't believe them. Shortly after Oct 7, a poll of Israeli citizens showed that only 4% believed Netanyahu was telling the truth about "the war."

So the real narrative is being conveyed by the images...the visual evidence of deliberate murder an destruction...and the laughable claims by the murderers that they are doing everything possible to avoid harmng civilians, as they deliberately drop 2000 lb bombs on them an starve them to death........

