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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Wolds Cyclist's avatar
Wolds Cyclist
3h

Israel, as a genocidal zionist entity occupying the Palestinian homeland, has long since forfeited any right to exist. 🇵🇸

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Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
3h

The Zionist wet dream is the Nile to the Euphrates. The last century has been just the beginning…let that sink in for whats to come.

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