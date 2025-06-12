Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

The Palestinian Authority said on Thursday that internet and fixed-line services are down throughout the entire Gaza Strip following an Israeli attack on the last fiber-optic line in the enclave, AFP reports. Communications had already been cut off from northern Gaza the previous day.

“The southern and central Gaza Strip have now joined Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip in experiencing complete isolation for the second consecutive day,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces are preventing repair teams from reaching the site of the attack.

“Only people who have e-sims have access to the internet across Gaza,” Gaza journalist Hind Khoudary said on Twitter. “It takes you more than an hour to connect, and another hour to post. But why did Israel bomb the main internet fiber route? Why is Israel insisting on isolating Gaza from the world? So we are now deprived from food, water, electricity, and internet.”

“Think of all the horrific images you’ve seen from Gaza. Now think of what worse carnage and murderous depravity Israel must be inflicting now to cut off the internet,” tweeted journalist Sam Husseini of the news.

Indeed, this latest move comes amid a particularly egregious spike in mass atrocities from the Zionist entity. Israeli forces just killed 120 people in a single 24-hour period and injured hundreds more, with scores massacred while seeking food from Israel’s notorious “death trap” aid distribution sites. Israel has been massacring starving civilians desperately seeking aid on a near-daily basis in Gaza over the past two weeks.

Israel is continually seeking out new ways to obstruct the world’s visibility into what’s happening with Gaza. That’s why they’ve been assassinating journalists who live in Gaza at a historically unprecedented rate while banning journalists outside Gaza from entering. It’s a nonstop war against visibility and truth, because Israel thrives on lies and darkness.

It has driven the Israelis mad that their global support is being eroded by Palestinians recording their own genocide and broadcasting the footage to the world. If they think they can get away with keeping Gaza in the dark they absolutely will do so, while continuing to seek out further ways to hide the truth from the world.

