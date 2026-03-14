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vm's avatar
vm
1h

"Zionism offered itself as the solution to anti-Semitism, but became the main reason for its continued presence."

Ilan Pappé

Israeli historian

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1h

An entrepreneur and corporate honcho, Greenblatt and the others in those pro-Israel orgs are basically business people raking in shekels from conflict. Conflict of both overt war and also of the theatrical friction between Israel and the US. It's perverse and disgusting. Lowbrow.

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