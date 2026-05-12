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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
7h

"The highest award in all of journalism is being accused of antisemitism by the Israeli government for factual reporting."

And so many great indie journalists should win that "highest award" here on Substack. Keep up the good work exposing the true anti-semites--those who genocide the native semitic Palestinian people.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

NYT is such a rag. I wonder why anyone bothers to read it.

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