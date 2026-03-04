Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
11h

"The United States and the globe-spanning empire structured around it have inflicted depravities upon our species".

Let's please not forget the "infliction of depravities" upon the many other species in the Biosphere. US society is a profligate waste of resources pouring human labor into implements of death — with accompanying destructive impacts on the Natural world.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Stephen Roche's avatar
Stephen Roche
11h

The “where you’d rather live” argument also completely ignores the fact that so much of the “peace and prosperity” people have enjoyed in the west for decades depends on the looting and subjugation of other nations. In this regard, China played the US brilliantly at its own game. West thought it was using China to produce consumer goods that they could buy cheap and sell expensive. China sacrificed some pawns to lure them into complacency. The game is already over

Reply
Share
14 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture