Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
13hEdited

AUTHENTIC JEWRY OPPOSE ZIONISM & THE STATE OF ISRAEL

SIGN held by members of the ancient community of anti-Zionist Jews of Jerusalem as they were brutalized by riot-geared sociopath Zionist Israeli thugs — their supposed countrymen— for daring to support their Palestinian brothers/sisters and declaring “this place is called Palestine” and “we lived in peace here long before there was an Israel”.

ZIONISM — THE MAIN CAUSE OF ANTI-SEMITISM --- another sign

LOVE to the Anti-Zionist Jews of Jerusalem.

And once again, from this alum, Fuck the Zionist-bitch administration of Columbia U.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
13h

Such good news, in the midst of the ongoing inhumane slaughter, and onslaught against basic rights. And here is another of those onslaughts.

NYU Law School is telling students to agree to give up their constitutional right to free speech or not be allowed to take their final exams. If you don't think this sort of thing ought to happen, here's a campaign to let NYU know this is not acceptable.

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/nyu-law-students-take-finals/?source=group-just-strategy&referrer=group-just-strategy&redirect=https://secure.actblue.com/donate/nc4j_nyu_students_rights&link_id=0&can_id=a707410023f29d0530df1e255f3edf18&email_referrer=email_2730578&&&email_subject=nyu-law-is-punishing-peaceful-student-protests&refcodeEmailReferrer=email_2730578

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture