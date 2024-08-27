I’ve got a new painting that’s now up for auction titled “I’m Speaking”, commemorating the vice president’s use of those words to shut down anti-genocide protesters earlier this month.

Oil on canvas, 12" x 16".

Click here to put a bid on the painting. If that’s out of your price range, it will be the cover image for the upcoming issue of JOHNSTONE magazine which you can order for a lot cheaper; that should be coming out shortly. As always people are also free to use or copy these images in any way and for any purpose as they see fit, including making their own prints.

