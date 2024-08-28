I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available to order in print or download in pay-what-you-want e-book version.

Earlier this month Vice President Kamala Harris shushed anti-genocide protesters with the words “I’m speaking” during a campaign rally, and was met with thunderous approval by Democrats who seized the moment to gush about what a commanding girlboss she is. Ever since Israel’s destruction of Gaza began last October, perhaps nothing has more clearly illustrated the depravity and soullessness of western liberalism than this.

This is what western liberals are all about. Feminist genocide. Intersectional war crimes. Daring to dream of a world that can be incinerated in a nuclear holocaust by a commander-in-chief with brown skin and she/her pronouns. A mountain of dead children topped with a Black Lives Matter flag blowing in the wind.

This month’s issue of JOHNSTONE is titled “I’m Speaking”, to honor this rare moment of political honesty in the heart of the US empire.

INSIDE

Contents Netanyahu’s Speech Was As American As It Gets … 3 US Presidential Races Hide The Criminality Of The US Empire … 5 Trump Sheepdogs Both The Right And The Left Into Supporting Status Quo Politics … 8 Falsely Accusing Biden And Harris Of Hating Israel; Falsely Accusing Trump Of Loving Russia … 10 “Bad On Foreign Policy But Good On Domestic Policy” Is Just American Supremacist Psychopathy … 12 Today In ‘Every Accusation Is A Confession’ … 14 Israel Sure Looks Like It Wants To Prevent Peace And Start A New War … 16 Promoting Peace And Stability In The Middle East By Unconditionally Backing Its Worst Aggressor … 18 Israel Is Never “Defending Itself”, And The US Is Never “Defending Israel” … 20 Mass Media Goons Are Still Reporting That Biden Is Getting Tough On Netanyahu … 22 “Well What SHOULD Israel Have Done After October 7?” … 24 Your Opposition To Israel’s Crimes Makes A Difference … 26 US Troops Get Hurt In The Middle East Because Of The Assholes Who Put Them There … 28 From Aaron Bushnell To “I’m Speaking” In Five Months … 30 US Policy: Let Israel Escalate Against Iran, Then Tell Iran Not To Escalate Back … 32 Washington Further Escalates Its War On Dissent … 34 Nobody Would Vote For Any Of This Bullshit Without Extensive Manipulation … 36 Fake Revolutions Everywhere You Look … 38 Harris Says “Far Too Many Civilians Have Been Killed” In Genocide She Supports … 40 “Another Massacre” … 42 Israel Suddenly Has A Problem With Attacks On Population Centers … 44 The Empire Is The Real Enemy … 46 He Had Two Babies … 49 Reminder: All My Work May Be Freely Used By Any Platform Or Individual … 51 He Had Two Babies … 52 Peace Is Not On The Ballot In November … 54 Democrats Are Pigs … 56 Republicans Are Morons … 58 Israel Is Rape … 60 Israel’s “Shared Values” With The West Are Tyranny, War And Genocide … 62 Politicians In Dystopialand Warn Other Candidate Will Cause Dystopia … 64 Democrats Release Insanely Hawkish Middle East Policy Platform … 66 Republicans Kill Civilians For Bad Guy Reasons, Democrats Kill Civilians For Nice Guy Reasons … 68 Weep … 70 The Democratic Party Exists To Make Sure Good People Do Nothing … 72 Voting Explained … 74 The Problem Isn’t The US Having The Wrong President, The Problem Is The US Empire’s Existence … 76 What Israel Supporters Really Mean When They Say “Release The Hostages” … 78 Both Trumpism And Anti-Trumpism Are Fake, Decoy Revolutions … 80

