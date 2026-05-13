Reading by Tim Foley:

I’ll stop talking about Israel when Israel gets the fuck out of my face.

I don’t enjoy writing about this shit. I don’t enjoy getting called a Nazi by state-funded shills all day.

I didn’t ask to spend years watching a live-streamed genocide perpetrated right in front of my eyes with the facilitation of my own government.

I didn’t choose to live in a world where Israel’s actions directly affect me and my country.

I never invited the Israel lobby to attack my freedom of speech by trying to outlaw criticism of a genocidal apartheid state.

It was never my decision to live in an information ecosystem where pro-Israel propagandists are constantly trying to deceive me about what’s going on in my world and manipulate the thoughts in my head.

Those things were imposed upon me. I write about them because I am given no choice.

Don’t want me to talk about Israel? Then stop shocking me with horrifying Israeli atrocities.

Stop trying shove Israeli bullshit down my throat.

Stop trying to erode my rights for the advancement of Israeli information interests.

Stop trying to make my society dumber and more sociopathic with propaganda indoctrination.

Stop starting wars that directly affect me.

Stop lobbying my government to support unspeakable evils.

I’ll stop speaking about Israel when Israel stops making itself my problem.

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