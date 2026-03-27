Reading by Tim Foley:

LBC has a report titled “Republicans ‘storm out’ of Iran briefing as they claim US ‘war machine’ is trying to put boots on ground” about MAGA lawmakers whining that Trump’s war looks set to turn into a land invasion.

LBC reports:

A number of usually loyal MAGA Republicans left the Iran briefing early — including US congresswoman Nancy Mace, who told the waiting media “we were misled” about the war after walking out of a Pentagon briefing. Mace, a widely controversial lawmaker, was seen to urge President Trump to remove Lindsey Graham from the Situation Room — the White House’s round-the-clock command centre — as tensions rose. The lawmaker claims Graham “brags about” advising the president and his aggressive war strategy. It comes as the US is reportedly considering a massive troop deployment that would include ‘infantry and armoured vehicles,’ according to the Wall Street Journal. Tensions continue to rise from within Trump’s own party amid plans to put troops on the ground in Iran, as peace talks continue amid the constantly changing situation.

I get so tired of all this American hand-wringing about “boots on the ground”. It’s a symptom of a wildly sick dystopia that these people are fine with raining military explosives on a densely populated city but draw the line at putting American troops in the line of fire.

Sure, killing kids is fine, just don’t put boots on the ground!

Sure you can rain hellfire on hospitals, homes and schools for weeks, just make sure you do all your massacring from the sky where nobody can return fire.

Killing is okie dokie, so long as our troops aren’t the ones getting killed.

These people have no compassion. No morality. No empathy. American conservatives are constantly wagging their fingers and bloviating puritanically about immorality and degeneracy, but they’re the least moral people in the country. Their positions aren’t driven by care for human life, no matter how hard they try to pretend otherwise. They are driven by blind loyalty to the empire and the groveling adoration of power.

If you only oppose mass military slaughter if it is carried out in a way that puts your own countrymen at risk, that makes you a piece of shit.

People should oppose the evil wars inflicted by their government and its allies because the wars are evil, not because they might impact someone you know. The people being murdered in Iran are no less human than Americans, and their lives don’t matter any less.

I want to live in a healthy world where self-evident statements like this don’t even need to be made. Instead I live in a world where the war on Iran is barely receiving any meaningful domestic opposition from the populations of the primary aggressor nations.

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