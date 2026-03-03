Caitlin’s Newsletter

Tenggara
14h

I’ll put Israelis in the “westerner” category and say, they absolutely know what war looks like. They have front row seats. While eating popcorn. So as much as I’d like to think “westerners” wouldn’t support war if they knew…I doubt it. Because it’s happening to brown people. They even ignored what happened to Good and Pretti so…

Daryl Morgan
15h

This is the truth. I wouldn’t wish war on anyone, but sometimes I feel the people of the US needs just one small invasion, one day of bombs falling from the sky, one moments experience that matches even a fraction of life in a war zone , and the world would be a different place.

