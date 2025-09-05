Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

You always see Israel apologists saying “If Hamas lays down its arms there’ll be no more war, if Israel lays down its arms there’ll be no more Israel.”

But really the exact opposite is true. If the Israelis lay down their arms, a genocide ends. If Hamas lays down their arms, Israel’s planned ethnic cleansing of Gaza happens quickly and without resistance.

Israel has been very clear and explicit about the fact that its onslaught in Gaza will not end until Trump’s plan for the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip is completed. Hamas could surrender and release all the hostages today and this ethnic cleansing agenda would still move forward as planned, according to Israel’s top officials. They’ve been completely unambiguous about this.

Anyone who says this nightmare would end if Hamas surrenders is lying. All that would happen if Hamas surrenders is Palestinians being purged from a Palestinian territory forever.

Israeli politicians and official government social media accounts have begun pushing the narrative that Muslim immigrants are a threat to Europe, the implication being that Europeans should support Israel because Israel is helping to kill the Muslims.

Israel’s Arabic language Twitter account recently posted a graph showing the number of Mosques across Europe accompanied by right wing “great replacement”-style talking points, saying that “This is the true face of colonization. And this is what is happening while Europe is oblivious and does not care about the danger.”

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett tweeted last month that “Europe is becoming Islamized,” fearmongering about the number of Muslim immigrants throughout Europe.

Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday that “Belgian Prime Minister de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel. He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium.”

They don’t want Muslims to live in Palestine. They don’t want Muslims to live in Europe. Kinda seems like they just don’t want Muslims to live.

Haaretz reports that an IDF commander named Haim Cohen received intelligence warnings immediately prior to the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival on October 7 but took no preemptive action, and that “Cohen was also the officer who initially approved the festival on Tuesday of that week.”

This is just the latest addition to a large body of evidence that Israel appears to have intentionally allowed the October 7 attack to happen after deliberately provoking it in order to advance a preexisting agenda to steal more Palestinian territory.

President Trump is reportedly preparing to change the name of the Department of Defense back to the Department of War, which was what the US military department was called until shortly after WWII.

I’m seeing some criticism of this move, but personally I think it’s fine. When was the last time the US used its military for defensive purposes? Calling it the War Department is just calling it what it is. Might as well be honest about it.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (soon to be Secretary of War, I guess) announced that we can expect to see more strikes on Venezuelan ships after a deadly US attack on a boat which the Trump administration claims was trafficking drugs.

“We have assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won’t stop … with just this strike,” Hegseth told the press on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “I don’t care what the UN says” when challenged by the press about his assertions regarding Venezuela’s responsibility for America’s drug problems, claiming that “Maduro is an indicted drug trafficker in the United States and he’s a fugitive of American justice.”

You really couldn’t get a more honest representation of US foreign policy than the top American diplomat saying “I don’t care what the UN says” and then claiming that the leaders of sovereign nations are subject to “American justice”. These freaks really do believe this entire planet is their property.

As we discussed previously, this is just cover for a longstanding regime change agenda against an oil-rich socialist government that Washington has sought to depose for many years. Venezuela’s role in the drug trade is severely overstated and its role in the Fentanyl epidemic is nonexistent. This is about oil, capitalism, and geostrategic control.

Fame is so weird in our society. People spend all this effort becoming great at something, they get a bunch of fans, then they get thrown into this strange, cloistered universe of immense wealth and social circles full of psychopaths and parasitic middle men and highly neurotic individuals, and they go nuts and lose what it is that their fans fell in love with in the first place. Happens over and over again.

Under capitalism success as an artist means losing your art.

