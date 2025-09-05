Caitlin’s Newsletter

Mary Graham
5h

To Caitlin and To Whomever Else it Concerns,

You all, the brilliant writers especially the supporters of Palestine and Palestinians to keep us, the world informed of the disgusting situation in Gaza.

But I think it's time to really get stuck into America in a big way because if you continually play down their role in this genocide and extermination programs this Palestinian Holocaust will continue. Don't worry too much about the U.S. allies like Australia, UK, EU etc because they're all cowards and vassal states of America.

Is America a civilised country would you say? Are they a god-fearing country as they fondly think of themselves? Are they the Goodies and everyone else who disagrees with the the Baddies.

America has no conscience, no collective conscience, they don't want one, they won't be able to make so much profit. Their continual political and military protection of Netanyahu, Mr Hitler himself, tells you that the U.S. is as bad if not worse (I believe this) than Zionist Israel.

The right move in media across the world is to target America i.e., the Government, the so called leader, that teenage gangster, the governing class, all those Senators who've been handsomely paid off by Israel to do their bidding.

TARGET AMERICA FOR THEIR UNSCRUPULOUS, CORRUPT, SHAMELESS, COWARDLY, RUTHLESS ROLE IN THIS PALESTINIAN HOLOCAUST.

PLEASE!!!

Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
5h

“Supernova Sukkot Universo Paralello Israel Edition” was originally planned to take place in a completely different location far away from the Gaza fence. It was mysteriously moved to that venue just three days prior to the event. Local security officials refused to approve the move but were overruled by senior military. There is basically no information on this except for a handful of Haaretz articles. But it shows that the situation was engineered by the Israeli leadership, and that they always planned to murder hundreds of their own people via the Hannibal directive to manufacture consent for genocide.

