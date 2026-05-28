Reading by Tim Foley:

One of the more asinine liberal Zionist talking points is conceding that you are technically allowed to criticize Israel while insisting that it veers into antisemitism if you place more emphasis on Israel’s abuses than on abuses in other countries.

If you believe Israel is worthy of disproportionately high levels of support, then you must necessarily also concede that it is worthy of disproportionately high levels of criticism.

You cannot simultaneously claim that it is appropriate and normal for the United States to be gifting billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel, AND that Americans should pay no more attention to Israel’s humanitarian abuses than those seen in places like Sudan or the DRC.

You cannot simultaneously claim that it is right and good for the governments of the western world to unite behind Israel’s relentless warmongering and provide it with myriad forms of military support, diplomatic cover and mass media apologia, AND claim it is a sign of prejudice against Jews for you to place more emphasis on Israel’s acts of military aggression than on those of Russia.

You cannot simultaneously claim that it is fine and correct for western governments to be aggressively stomping out free speech that is critical of Israel in the name of combatting “antisemitism”, AND insist that we should pay as much attention to the Israel lobby as we give to the lobbyists of nations like Qatar.

You can’t make support for Israel absolutely central to the foreign and domestic policies of my nation’s government, AND tell me that Israel should not be a special focal point of my scrutiny and opposition. You can do one or the other with logical coherence, but you can’t do both.

It’s fine if you want to try to argue that Israel is a super duper mega important ally whose fate is inseparable from the fate of my own country, but you don’t get to then turn around and also tell me I should place no more emphasis on its violence and abuses than on those of nations like Iran or North Korea. That’s not a thing.

If my rulers are going to insist on supporting Israel’s nonstop wars, assaulting my free speech rights in order to defend Israeli information interests, and allowing obscenely powerful lobby groups to manipulate my government for the benefit of Israel, then Israel is going to receive a disproportionate amount of attention from me, because there is no other nation on earth for whom all of these things are being done.

There is no valid argument to the contrary.

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