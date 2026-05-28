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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

Other arguments aside, I can no longer look at images of Palestinian toddlers with bleeding wounds to their faces and limbs and not instantly wish all Israelis and their Zionist supporters elsewhere in the world immediate demise by some punishing end like immolation by napalm.

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dale ruff's avatar
dale ruff
2h

It is no longer necessary to argue with Zionists; we need to erase them with moral logic. This is happening faster than anyone imagined as nations that supported Israel now condemn it; as American Jews find Zionism a genocidal ideology, and as the man who is their last ally sinks into the infamy that befits him.

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