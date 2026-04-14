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Helga Fellay's avatar
Helga Fellay
10h

The US is bound to lose and the Empire, like all empires before it, will collapse. All we can hope for that this collapse will occur before all of us collapse.

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William Zannoni's avatar
William Zannoni
10h

"Even if the US wasn’t directly responsible for the Strait of Hormuz situation, it would still be the last country on earth with any business whining about it. They’re openly imposing a fuel blockade on Cuba while complaining that nobody should be allowed to block shipping lanes, for Christ’s sake."

And there's more: while (correct me if I'm mistaken) Iran is operating in its territorial waters, the usa, well.... obviously not.

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