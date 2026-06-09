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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Patrick Powers's avatar
Patrick Powers
1hEdited

I signed up for Twitter when it first came out. I said, limited to 128 characters? Only if I ever have a lobotomy. I never looked at it again.

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Bill.K's avatar
Bill.K
1h

Brilliant! Thanks :-)

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