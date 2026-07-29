Reading by Tim Foley:

If you want to help the western empire administer war propaganda, one of the best ways to do this is to pretend the violence of empire-targeted governments happens in a vacuum, completely divorced from western imperial agendas.

Pretend the protesters killed in Iran had nothing whatsoever to do with the known US-Israeli agendas to foment violence in that country and arm insurgent factions in order to topple Tehran.

Pretend Putin’s invasion of Ukraine had nothing whatsoever to do with NATO amassing a proxy force on Russia’s border in ways the United States would never tolerate on its own border.

Pretend Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang had nothing at all to do with the west’s obvious desire to balkanize China with the help of Uighur separatists.

Pretend the “authoritarian” measures we’ve seen in nations like North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela happened completely separately from the western empire’s efforts to infiltrate, subvert and take over those countries.

Frame the US and its allies as mere passive witnesses to these dynamics, and the occasional revelation of CIA ops and State Department shenanigans as mere unrelated coincidences.

Frame the use of force by empire-targeted governments as the reason for the empire’s efforts to topple them, rather than as the product of those efforts.

There is a reason why all the empire’s enemies are willing to exert force to remain in power, and it’s not because Washington is leading an alliance of virtuous democracy-loving angels in a fight against tyranny and oppression. It’s because the US-centralized empire is the most tyrannical power structure on earth, and the only ones able to resist its agendas of total planetary domination are the ones who are willing to use force to thwart its efforts.

The primary job of the empire apologist is to obfuscate this reality. If you want to help advance Pentagon propaganda and grease the wheels of the imperial psyop machine, that’s where you focus your efforts.

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