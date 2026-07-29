Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

“It’s because the US-centralized empire is the most tyrannical power structure on earth, and the only ones able to resist its agendas of total planetary domination are the ones who are willing to use force to thwart its efforts.” —-

once people understand that this is not a democracy, but an oligarch disguised as “democracy,” the veil begins to lift slowly and surely: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-ruling-class-of-the-united-states

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

Tell lies and the empire loves you.

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