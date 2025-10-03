Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

British police report that one of the two fatalities in the Manchester synagogue attack was caused by gunfire from police. One of the reported injuries was also the result of a stray police bullet.

So he killed one person. The Manchester synagogue attacker killed one single person and the entire western world stopped in its tracks to mourn and grieve and weep and denounce, on the same day that Israel killed at least 57 Palestinians and it was completely ignored by western politicians and media.

Ever since I learned about this I’ve been wondering how many Palestinian deaths it would’ve taken to bump the synagogue attack off the front pages and become the main story. Fifty-seven Palestinians dying didn’t make a blip in the news.

So how many deaths would it have taken? How many Palestinians would have needed to be murdered for it to have risen to the level of interest and attention from western politicians, pundits, and news reporters that we saw them giving to the violent death of one western Jew?

A hundred deaths? Definitely not. A thousand? I doubt it. Ten thousand? Maybe. Maybe if Israel had actually deployed a tactical nuclear weapon in Gaza and killed thousands of people, maybe that would have eclipsed the one single death in the Manchester synagogue attack in the eyes of the western world. Maybe.

It’s an interesting question to contemplate. It’s just so incredible seeing how little value is assigned to Palestinian lives in the glaring disparity between the attention given to these easily quantifiable and comparable death tolls. Westerners really do think the lives of their house pets matter more.

❖

One key lesson from the Global Sumud Flotilla experiment was that Israel doesn’t have the ability to quickly apprehend a large number of aid ships. It took them more than a full day to capture all the flotilla activists. That could be useful information to have.

❖

If those boats hadn’t been carrying a bunch of white westerners Israel would’ve cheerfully incinerated every last one of them.

❖

It really looks like the US and Israel are getting ready to try to sell us on “Uh-oh, Hamas rejected our Tony Blair enslavement plan, looks like we get to keep committing genocide!”

❖

❖

The Washington Post reports that the US is putting pressure on Iran “to accept four stringent conditions as a baseline for new negotiations,” which include that “Tehran must agree to zero enrichment of nuclear material and curbs to its missile program, and it must cease funding its proxy forces.”

Whenever the Trumpanyahu administration starts demanding that an enemy accept conditions they know they’ll never accept, they’re setting the stage for more killing and destruction.

❖

Perennial presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg spouted the long-debunked claim that Hamas put babies in ovens on October 7 in a recent interview. Continuing to repeat atrocity propaganda that’s been debunked since 2023, here in late 2025, is an unforgivable act of genocide facilitation. It’s odious when it is done by anons on Twitter with 30 followers, let alone this lab-grown swamp monster who the western press can’t stop interviewing.

❖

I always get Israel apologists justifying the Gaza holocaust by claiming that Palestinians don’t value the lives of their children.

Think about what they are saying when they do this. They are saying Palestinians lack a quality that is common not only to all humans, but to all mammals. They’re saying Palestinians are animals more akin to beetles or squid, who simply reproduce and then go on with their lives in cool indifference to their offspring.

They are saying this to frame Palestinians as a nonhuman type of creature whose extermination could be morally justified. Nobody with a healthy sense of empathy would want to exterminate a group of humans like vermin. They wouldn’t even want to exterminate a group of other large mammals who care for their young as we do, like gorillas or pandas. But cockroaches or termites or some other pest that’s wholly unlike us? That’s not seen as a very big deal.

This is the type of dehumanization that is necessary to support the state of Israel. Without it, supporting a genocidal apartheid state doesn’t sit right in your guts. The cognitive dissonance would destroy you. So you have to make up fake stories about Palestinians being these strange subhuman orc creatures to feel okay about it.

_______________

Feature image via Montecruz Foto (CC BY-SA 2.0)