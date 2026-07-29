Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
10h

The problem is that there are so many more like Graham, Team D as well as Team R.

Malcolm X's words about the glib and friendly seeming fox being more dangerous than the cartoonish wolf come prominently to mind.

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Jim Thomas's avatar
Jim Thomas
9h

Excellent piece Caitlin! All decent people should celebrate the death of Lindsey Graham, one of the worst human beings who ever walked on planet Earth. He was a traitor to our Country, a political whore who was bribed by Israel to put Israeli interests ahead of US interests, and a terrible person who lacked even a gossamer of decency. Death to Lindsey! Death to Israel! Free Palestine! Free Lebanon! Free the West Bank! Free Syria!

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